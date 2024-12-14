1,799 cases filed for traffic rule violations

The Traffic Division of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has filed 1,799 cases for violating the traffic rule on the city road on Thursday and Friday (December 12 and 13).

Talebur Rahman, deputy commissioner (Media) of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police, shared this information in a media release on Saturday afternoon.

Besides, during the operations, 52 vehicles were impounded, and 58 others were towed.

The DMP’s drives will continue to enforce traffic regulations in the Dhaka metropolitan area, Rahman added.