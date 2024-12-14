BNP pays homage to martyred intellectuals

BNP paid tribute to martyred intellectuals by placing wreaths at the Martyred Intellectuals Memorial in Mirpur of the capital, on Saturday, marking the Martyred Intellectuals Day.

At around 9:15 am, several senior leaders of the party, including BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, laid wreaths and stood in silence for a while to pay tribute to the great national heroes who sacrificed their lives for the country.

While talking to journalists, Fakhrul recalled the sacrifices of intellectuals in the country’s liberation war.

He called for taking a vow to build a self-reliant, democratic Bangladesh to realize the dreams of the martyred intellectuals.

BNP kept the national flag at half-mast and hoisted black flags atop all its, including the Nayapaltan central one, to mark the day.

The party arranged a discussion at the Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh on Friday in observance of the day.