CA pays homage to martyred intellectuals

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus Saturday paid rich tributes to the martyred intellectuals marking the Martyred Intellectuals Day.

He paid homage by placing a wreath at the Martyred Intellectuals Memorial at Mirpur here at about 7.15 am.

The chief adviser stood there in solemn silence for a while as a mark of profound respect to the memories of the illustrious sons of the soil.

A smartly turned-out contingent of the Bangladesh Armed Forces offered a state salute while the bugle played the last post.

After paying the homage, the chief adviser exchanged greetings with the advisers, top civil and military officials, the injured valiant freedom fighters and other people coming to pay respect to the martyred intellectuals.

At the fag end of the liberation war, the brilliant sons of the soil were killed in a bid to make cripple the newly emerging Bangladesh intellectually.