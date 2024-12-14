Nation observing Martyred Intellectuals Day

The nation is observing the Martyred Intellectuals Day today to commemorate the intellectuals killed systematically by Pakistan occupation forces and their local collaborators at the fag-end of the Liberation War in 1971.

On this day in 1971, the country’s renowned academicians, doctors, engineers, journalists, artists, teachers and other eminent personalities were dragged out of their homes, blindfolded and taken to unknown places and then brutally tortured and murdered, UNB reports.

Their bodies were later dumped at Rayerbazar, Mirpur and some other killing fields in the capital.

Sensing an imminent defeat, the Pakistani forces and their local collaborators like Al-Badr, Al-Shams and Razakar committed the cold-blooded mass murders aiming to annihilate the country’s intelligentsia and cripple emerging Bangladesh intellectually.

Among the martyred intellectuals are Prof Munier Chowdhury, Dr Alim Chowdhury, Prof Muniruzzaman, Dr Fazle Rabbi, Sirajuddin Hossain, Shahidullah Kaiser, Prof GC Dev, JC Guha Thakurta, Prof Santosh Bhattacharya, Mofazzal Haider Chowdhury, journalists Khandaker Abu Taleb, Nizamuddin Ahmed, SA Mannan (Ladu Bhai), ANM Golam Mustafa, Syed Nazmul Haq and Selina Parvin.

The interim government has chalked out elaborate programmes to commemorate the December 14 tragedy.

Besides, the family members of the martyred intellectuals and freedom fighters are paying homage to the martyred intellectuals marking the day.

The President and the Chief Adviser issued separate messages marking the day on Friday.

The President in a message said, “I call upon all to play an effective role from their respective positions to build a new Bangladesh, inspired by the spirit of non-discrimination.”

In his message, Chief Adviser Prof. Yunus said that the interim government, formed through the mass uprising, is committed to building a developed, prosperous, and well-governed Bangladesh.

He also called on everyone to unite, resist any conspiracy by anti-liberation forces, and fulfill their responsibilities from their respective positions.

Leaders and activists of different political and social organisations are also paying homage to the martyred intellectuals at Mirpur Martyred Intellectuals’ Graveyard.

Special doa and munajat are scheduled to be offered at mosques, temples and churches marking the day.

Bangladesh Television and private television channels are broadcasting special programmes highlighting the significance of the day.