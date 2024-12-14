President pays homage to martyred intellectuals

President Mohammed Shahabuddin on Saturday paid glowing tributes to the martyred intellectuals by placing a wreath at the Martyred Intellectuals Memorial in Mirpur here, marking the Martyred Intellectuals Day.

The head of the state placed the wreath at the memorial at about 06:59 am to pay tributes to those who were brutally killed just two days before Bangladesh’s final victory in the War of Liberation in 1971.

President Shahabuddin stood there in solemn silence for a while as a mark of profound respect to the memories of the illustrious sons of the soil.

A smartly turned out contingent of the Army, Navy and Air Force offered a state salute at that time while the bugle played the last post.

At the fag end of the Liberation War, the brilliant sons of the soil were killed in a bid to cripple the newly emerging Bangladesh intellectually.

After paying the homage, the president also exchanged greetings with the injured valiant freedom fighters and other people coming to pay respect to the martyred intellectuals.