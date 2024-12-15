CA Yunus, Timor-Leste President hold fruitful meeting, eye closer ties

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus and Timor-Leste President Jose Ramos-Horta on Sunday held “fruitful discussions” and shared their ideas to take the relations between the two countries to a new height.

They witnessed the signing of two instruments- MoU on bilateral consultations mechanism and agreement on visa exemption for diplomatic and official passport holders- to further strengthen the relations.

The two leaders had a tete-a-tete which was followed by a delegation-level meeting.

Dr Yunus and Timor-Leste President Jose Ramos-Horta appeared in a joint press conference at the Chief Adviser’s Office after the bilateral meeting.

Earlier in the morning, Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain met President of Timor-Leste José Ramos-Horta and discussed issues of mutual interest.

The meeting, held at a city hotel, discussed ways to deepen the relations between the two countries.

While welcoming the President of Timor-Leste on his first official visit to Bangladesh, Foreign Adviser Hossain discussed issues of mutual interest with the visiting President, a senior official at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

During his stay in Dhaka, the president will engage in a series of meetings and events aimed at strengthening bilateral ties between the two nations.

He was accorded a red carpet reception on his arrival here on Saturday night on a four-day official visit.

The Chief Adviser received President Ramos-Horta at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on his arrival around 10:40pm.

He was given a state salute and guard of honour by a smartly turned out contingent of Bangladesh Armed Forces. He inspected the guard of honour, while the national anthems of the countries were played.

President Ramos-Horta is accompanied by a 19-member delegation, including Timor-Leste’s Foreign Minister.

In the afternoon (Sunday), Ramos-Horta is scheduled to meet honorary consul of Timor-Leste in Bangladesh, Kutubuddin Ahmed, and Bangladesh Football Federation President and BNP leader, Tabith Awal.

On December 16, Ramos-Horta will call on the President of Bangladesh at Bangabhaban.

He will also visit the National Martyrs’ Memorial in Savar to pay homage to the heroes of Bangladesh’s Liberation War.

The President will attend the 54th Victory Day celebrations, marking Bangladesh’s historic victory in 1971.

On his final day, December 17, the Timor-Leste President will deliver a lecture at the Bangladesh Institute of International and Strategic Studies (BIISS) auditorium on “The Challenges of Peace in the Contemporary World”.

He is expected to interact with Bangladeshi students and young leaders, sharing his experiences of leading his country’s independence movement, the role of the people, and the post-independence aspirations of Timor-Leste.

President Ramos-Horta will leave Dhaka later in the day, concluding his visit aimed at fostering diplomatic and cultural relations between Bangladesh and Timor-Leste.