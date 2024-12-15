Celebrate Victory Day in grand style

Victory Day, the 16th December of every has been a day of festivity for Bangladeshi people. On this day in 1971, Bangladesh achieved its victory after nine months long war and thereby established itself as a proud country in World’s map.

So everyone wants to celebrate this day in unique way because it is the celebration day for all in Bangladesh regardless of religion, cast and creed.

This day is commemorated with deep respect and love, reflecting the sacrifices and triumphs of the nation’s freedom fighters.

People love to design themselves in unique way in this day because they feel the victory in their mind. So Bangladesh’s fashion houses go abuzz with victory dress in this month. Red and green mainly gets the priority in Victory Day attire.

This year, renowned fashion designer and Bishwo Rang leader Biplab Saha has once again highlighted the importance of Victory Day through fashion.

According to him, their designs focus on national traditions, pride, and the legacy of the liberation war. The special Victory Day collection draws inspiration from significant symbols such as: Liberation war commemorative postage stamps, Poems and images from the liberation war, The national flower garland and Victory memorials.

The clothing incorporates red and green, the colors of the national flag, symbolizing courage and the lush beauty of Bangladesh. These designs aim to evoke patriotism and honor the memory of the liberation struggle.

This year’s Victory Day collection not only reflects artistic creativity but also serves as a tribute to the sacrifices of 1971, uniting the nation through tradition and pride.

Different types of souvenir, gift items besides the dresses are also unleashed to mark the Victory day. As motif caliography, flag, map were used in the Victory Day collections. Keeping the time, weather and other factors in mind, the fashion house concentrated on giving you comfort, which means, they are trying to make a comfortable dress for you. So cotton, silk, linen, georgette clothing were picked up. As colour, its colouful with forest green, pale green, chili green, vivid green and red being used. There are wide range of collections male, female and children and for all walk of people.