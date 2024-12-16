Bangladesh clinch breathtaking win on Victory Day

Bangladesh thwarted Rovman Powell’s stunning effort to power West Indies to an improbable win, after Hasan Mahmud defended nine runs in a heroic last over to seal a seven-run victory in the first T20I at the Arnos Vale Ground.

The capacity crowd were presented with a thrilling contest in West Indies’ first international match in St Vincent in 10 years. While defending 147, Mahedi Hasan’s four-wicket haul reduced West Indies to 38 for 5 before Powell struck four sixes and five fours in his 35-ball 60, but he couldn’t quite get them through to the end after falling in the last over.

Mahmud removed Powell and Alzarri Joseph in the final over which started with West Indies needing ten runs to win. Mahmud had Powell caught behind giving the Bangladesh captain Litton Das his fifth dismissal of the game. With eight to win off the final two, Mahmud bowled Joseph for Bangladesh’s first T20I win against West Indies in six years; back home in Bangladesh it was a good way to start the country’s Victory Day too.

Powell the nearly man

It was all going pear-shaped for Bangladesh for about four overs, though. West Indies were 61 for 7 in the 12th over when the captain Powell, who had until then struck a four and a six, was joined by Romario Shepherd to resurrect his side.

The pair combined to take 15 off Rishad Hossain in the 14th over, before Powell launched Taskin Ahmed for three sixes in a 23-run over to reduce the asking rate from over 11 an over to eight an over in the space of 12 balls. Powell carved the first six against Taskin over extra cover, the next one high over point, before finishing the over with a beautiful straight hit.

Tanzim Hasan then went for 12 runs in the 16th over with Powell hitting him for two fours, one of them bringing up his half-century off just 28 balls, to bring the equation to 28 to win from 24 balls. There was no let up from the other end too, as Shepherd slammed Rishad for his first six although he fell in the next over when Taskin had him caught at deep midwicket, for 22 off 17 balls.

Mahedi skittles WI top order

Bangladesh started spectacularly with the ball when Taskin had Brandon King caught at mid-off with his first ball. Six balls later, Mahedi enticed Nicholas Pooran into a charge, and beat him with a straight delivery to have him stumped for 1. Mahedi then had Johnson Charles caught at mid-off after he had struck Tanzim for two sixes in a 25-run over.

Mahedi struck twice in the seventh over when he had Andre Fletcher, a last-minute replacement in the squad, caught behind before Chase fell inside-edging a reverse sweep. By the time Mahedi finished his quota of four overs for 4 for 13, Bangladesh were in control of the game until Powell cut loose.

Hosein’s early strikes

West Indies too had a great powerplay with the ball when Akeal Hosein struck on consecutive balls. By cleaning up Tanzid Hasan for an 11-ball 6, Hosein became West Indies’ highest wicket-taker during powerplays in home T20Is. He went past Samuel Badree’s 18 wickets in that phase of the innings and also continues to be the leading wicket-taker among spinners in powerplays since his T20I debut in July 2021.

Next ball, Hosein continued Litton Das’ run of poor form from the ODIs, taking his simple return catch. It was Litton’s second duck in a row on this tour after scoring 4 and 2 in the first two ODIs.