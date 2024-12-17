Tigresses dismiss Malaysia for 29 for a big victory

Bangladesh Women’s Under-19 team secured an emphatic 120-run victory over Malaysia after wrapping them up for just 29 runs at their last group match today at Kuala Lumpur.

The victory ensured Bangladesh’s place in the Super 4 of the Under-19 Asia Cup, where teams will play each other to confirm the final berth.

Jannatul Maoua hit a run-a-ball-49 as Bangladesh amassed 149-5 after electing to bat first. Opener Fahmida Choya was the other notable scorer with 26 while Sadia Akter was not out on 31, reports BSS.

Nishita Akter Nishi claimed five wickets for just three runs in three overs as Bangladesh bundled Malaysia out for just 29 in 14.5 overs. Habiba Islam took three wickets for five runs while Anisa Akter Sobha picked up two wickets for five runs to complement Nishita.

No Malaysia batters reached double digits with the highest 12 runs coming from extra.

Earlier Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka by 28 runs.