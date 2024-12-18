Clash at Tongi’s Ijtema ground : 3 dead , over 100 injured

A clash reportedly erupted between respective followers of Maulana Zobayer and Maulana Saad Kandhalvi factions at Tongi’s Ijtema ground has resulted in three deaths and hundreds injured. The incident occurred around 3.00 am, according to Tongi West Police Station.

The deceased are Bachchu Mia, 70, from village Egarasindur in Kishoreganj’s Pakundia upazila, and Belal, 60, from Beraid in Dakshin Khan area of Dhaka.The identity of the other deceased has not been reported.

According to the locals of the area , followers of Saad started arriving at the Ijtema ground from the west bank of the Turag River through various entry points including Kamar Para Bridge. Watching them come, supporters of Zubayer fraction began hurling bricks from inside the ground.

Supporters of Saad faction also retaliated. At one stage, when supporters of Saad entered the ground, suddenly a massive clash broke out between the two sides. Supporters from both sides and many devotees were injured in the recounter.

The injured have been taken to various hospitals including Dhaka Medical College Hospital.