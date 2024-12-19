Ashwin announces retirement from international cricket

Indian cricket all rounder Ravichandran Ashwin on Wednesday announced his retirement from international cricket.

Ashwin hastily called a media conference following the drawn test between Australia and India at the Gabba and came up with the retirement decision.

“It’s a very emotional moment,” Ashwin said. “I have had a lot of fun, I have made a lot of memories alongside Rohit (captain Sharma) and my other teammates.”

The right-arm spinner and handy batter got his maiden Test cap in 2011 and played 106 Tests since. He grabbed 537 wickets in Test cricket. He has 115 wickets in Tests against Australia in 23 matches.

He has more wickets against Australia than other countries.

Sharma said he was aware of Ashwin’s desire to walk away before the start of the series, but convinced him to play in Adelaide last week.

The 38-year-old spinner was then left out of the third test in Brisbane, with Ravindra Jadeja taking his spot.

“He felt if I am not needed now in the series, I am better off saying goodbye to the team,” captain Rohit Sharma said.

Ashwin’s call means he will not be available for the final two tests in Australia, with Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar the two remaining spinners in the Indian squad.