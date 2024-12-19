Chief Adviser’s remarks on election ‘unclear’: Mirza Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said that the Chief Adviser’s remarks over the next general election is “unclear.”

He made the remark while addressing a press conference at the BNP Chairperson’s office at Gulshan in the capital on Thursday (December 19).

Mirza Fakhrul said since the Election Commission (EC) has been constituted, there is no need to delay the holding of election. People expect the chief adviser’s clear statement in this regard.

According to the BNP Secretary General, the government can hold the election as quickly as possible after necessary reforms related to polls.

He said the Chief Adviser stated in his address to the nation on the Victory Day that election could be held in December 2025 or in the first half of 2026, which was “absolutely unclear.” On the other hand, his press secretary said the next general election would be held by June 2026.

“The remarks of chief adviser and his press secretary are contradictory. Their remarks will create confusion,” he said.