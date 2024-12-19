Ex-ADC Dastagir remanded in journalist Turab murder case

The former additional deputy commissioner (ADC) of Sylhet Metropolitan Police (SMP) Sadeq Kawsar Dastagir has been placed on a five-day remand in a case filed over the murder of journalist ATM Turab during the recent student movement.

Sylhet Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Abdul Momen passed the order on Thursday as police placed Dastagir before the court and prayed for a seven-day remand.

After hearing of both sides, the court granted the five-day remand.

Earlier, on Wednesday (December 18), Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) arrested Dastagir from Sherpur district.

Abul Hasan Md Azraf, brother of the deceased, filed the murder case on August 19 against 18 named individuals, including former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan and several high-ranking police officials, and 200 to 250 unnamed individuals.