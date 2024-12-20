Chief Adviser returns home after joining D-8 summit in Egypt

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus returned home on Friday (December 20) evening wrapping up his Egypt tour to attend the 11th D-8 Summit.

“A flight of Emirates Airlines carrying the chief adviser and his entourage reached the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka around 5:00pm,” Chief Adviser’s Deputy Press Secretary Abul Kalam Azad Majumder told BSS.

On Thursday (Dec 19), Prof Yunus addressed the 11th D-8 summit held at Egypt capital of Cairo.

Ahead of the D-8 summit, he visited the New Presidential Palace in Cairo when Egypt President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi welcomed him on his arrival at the palace.

The Chief Adviser also spoke at a special session of the summit on ‘the Humanitarian Crisis and Reconstruction Challenges in Gaza and Lebanon’.

Prof Yunus held a bilateral meeting with Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at a hotel on the sidelines of the D-8 summit.

Secretary General of the Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO) Hussein Al Sheikh called on the Bangladesh chief adviser on the sidelines of the summit.

The Chief Adviser, meanwhile, delivered a lecture at Al-Azhar University on Thursday night.

On Wednesday (Dec 18), Malaysian Higher Education Minister Dr. Zambry Abdul Kadir met Prof Yunus at the St Regis Hotel in Cairo.

Prof Yunus arrived in the Egyptian capital of Cairo at 11 am local time on Wednesday to attend the D-8 Summit.

The Chief Adviser left Dhaka for Cairo on Tuesday night.