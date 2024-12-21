Netflix wins US rights to broadcast Women’s World Cups in 2027 and 2031

Netflix has secured the rights to show live coverage of the 2027 and 2031 Women’s World Cups in the United States.

The deal, announced by football governing body Fifa on Friday, marks the first time Netflix has acquired live rights to a sports competition in full.

“As a marquee brand and Fifa’s new long-term partner, Netflix has shown a very strong level of commitment to growing women’s football,” Fifa president Gianni Infantino said.

The 2027 World Cup will be held in Brazil. The host of the 2031 tournament has not been confirmed, although England, a joint bid involving the other British federations and the US have all been suggested as potential bidders, reports BBC.

Netflix has taken early steps into broadcasting live sport, most notably the recent boxing fight between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul.

The streaming service said 60 million households watched the bout live, although there were complaints of technical issues with the broadcast.

Netflix will also show two NFL matches on December 25 next week as part of a new three-year deal to show Christmas Day fixtures.

In the UK, the Women’s World Cup is one of the crown jewel sporting events which must be offered to free-to-air broadcasters.

The 2023 World Cup was shown on BBC and ITV with a peak audience of 12 million viewers watching Spain’s victory over England in the final.

Before the tournament, Infantino threatened a TV blackout in five countries, including the UK, over what he called “disappointing” offers from broadcasters.

The BBC has also confirmed its schedule for the 2025 Women’s Euros.