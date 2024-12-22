Bangladesh receives $2b remittance in 3 weeks of Dec

Bangladesh has received $2 billion (equivalent to more than Tk 24,000 crore at the exchange rate of approximately Tk 120 per dollar) in remittances in three weeks of December through legal channels.

The information was revealed in the latest report of Bangladesh Bank, published on Sunday (December 15).

The average daily inflow stands at $95.2 million or Tk 1,142 crore. If the trend continues, December could see a record-breaking inflow of remittances.

According to central bank statistics, of the $2.007 billion, $613.1 million received through state-owned banks, $77.3 million via a specialized bank, $131.1 million through private banks, $516 million via foreign banks,

In the first five months of the current 2024-25 fiscal year (July to November), total remittances reached $11.37 billion.

Of those, $1.91 billion was received in July, $2.22 billion in August, $2.47 billion in September, $2.40 billion in October and $2.20 billion in November.