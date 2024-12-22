BCB announces new salary structure for female cricketers

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has approved a salary increase for the women’s national cricket team as part of their new central contract for the 2024-25 season.

The announcement came following the BCB’s 16th board meeting at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

Under the revised structure, players in Grade A will now earn BDT 1,20,000 per month, a rise of BDT 20,000, while those in Grade B will receive BDT 1,00,000, also up by BDT 20,000. Grade C and D players will see their monthly salaries increase by BDT 10,000, to BDT 70,000 and BDT 60,000, respectively.

The central contract includes 18 players, with Sharmin Akter Supta, Murshida Khatun, Marufa Akter, and Rabeya receiving promotions to higher salary grades.

The BCB introduced a match and series-winning bonus system for the women’s team. Bonuses range from BDT 30,000 to BDT 1,00,000 depending on the ranking of the opposing team and match format.

To provide financial stability for a broader pool of players, the board has also launched the Women’s National Contract, covering 30 additional players outside the central contract.

“This step is a reflection of our effort to ensure the financial well-being of our women cricketers while motivating them to perform at the highest level,” Faruque Ahmed, the president of the BCB, said.

Women cricketers in new national contract (2024-2025):

Grade A: Nigar Sultana Joty, Farzana Haque, Ritu Moni, and Nahida Akter.

Grade B: the players are Fahima Khatun, Shamima Sultana, Sharmin Akter Supta, Murshida Khatun, Marufa Akter, and Rabeya.

Grade C: Sobhana Mostary, Lata Mondol, Jahanara Alam, and Shoma Akter.

Grade D: Disha Biswas, Sultana Khatun, Dilara Akter, and Shathi Rani.