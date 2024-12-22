India beat Bangladesh to win U-19 Women’s Asia Cup final

Bangladesh fell short in their chase for the ACC U-19 Women’s Asia Cup title, losing to India by 41 runs in the final in Malaysia on Sunday.

It was the second defeat of Bangladesh to India in the tournament.

Despite a disciplined bowling performance, Bangladesh’s batting lineup crumbled under pressure during the modest chase of 118 runs.

Bangladesh started bowling well, reducing India 25 for two. Pacer Farzana Yasmin led the attack with an impressive haul of 4 for 31, while Nishita Akter supported with 2 for 23.

But, a 41-run third-wicket partnership between Gongadi Trisha and Niki Prasad helped India recover. Trisha top-scored with 52 runs as India posted 117 forb7 in their allotted 20 overs.

Bangladesh’s chase began slowly, reaching 35 for 2 in the powerplay. However, their innings stalled in the middle overs, with no boundaries scored and the required run rate climbing. Losing four wickets for just 13 runs in the final stages, Bangladesh were bowled out for 76 in 18.3 overs.

Juairiya Ferdous contributed 22 runs, while Fahomida Choya added 18, but their efforts were not enough against India’s disciplined bowling.

Ayushi Shukla claimed 3 wickets for 17, dismantling Bangladesh’s middle and lower order.

It was the maiden edition of the event, where eight teams participated.