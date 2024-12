Siphoning off money abroad: ACC starts probe against Sheikh Hasina, Joy

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has started probe against former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and his son Sajeeb Wazed Joy on charge of laundering money $300 million to New York and London.

The anti-graft body disclosed the information on Sunday morning.

Earlier, the ACC formed a five-member team to investigate allegations that Sheikh Hasina, Joy, her sister Sheikh Rehana, and Rehana’s daughter Tulip Siddiq, a British lawmaker embezzled Tk 80,000 crore from nine priority projects. The investigation began on December 17.