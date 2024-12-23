SUST admission test on Feb 28

The admission test for first year honours at Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST) for the 2024-2025 academic year will be held on February 28.

A press release of the university confirmed this on Thursday.

It says, the admission-seekers could submit their applications from January 5, 2025, and the procession will continue till January 25.

‘B’ unit test will be held at 10AM on February 28 and ‘A’ unit at 3PM the same day.

The fees will be fixed at Tk 1250 for A-1 unit, 1400 for A-2, 1200 for B unit.