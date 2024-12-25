EASTBOURNE TOWN HALL HOSTS LANDMARK HUMAN RIGHTS EVENT

Ansar Ahmed Ullah:

A special screening of “Rising Silence,” a documentary about survivors of Bangladesh’s 1971 Liberation War, marked International Human Rights Day and Bangladesh Victory Day at Eastbourne Town Hall on 16 December.

The event, organised by Crossing The Screen in collaboration with Bombay Avenue and the United Nations Association Eastbourne, drew prominent attendees, including Eastbourne MP Josh Babarinde OBE, Mayor Candy Vaughan, and film director Leesa Gazi. Notable speakers addressed human rights issues in Bangladesh, Palestine, and Iran.

Leesa Gazi’s documentary, which chronicles survivors of wartime sexual violence, sparked meaningful discussions about human rights and justice. The director participated in post-screening talks, sharing insights about her work in amplifying marginalised voices.

Mozmil Hussain and Ian Elgie of the United Nations Association Eastbourne organised and conducted the event, emphasising ongoing global human rights challenges and the importance of continued advocacy.