Bangladeshi teen shot dead by Indian Khasi at Sylhet border

A 16-year-old Bangladeshi was shot dead reportedly by Indian Khasi people in Meghalaya along the Minatila border in Jaintiapur upazila of Sylhet on Thursday afternoon.

The deceased was Md Maruf Miah, son of Md Shahabuddin of Jhingabari village in the Upazila.

Lt Col Hafizur Rahman, commanding officer of Sylhet BGB Battalion, informed this through a press release.

BGB officially protested the murder to the Indian Border Security Force (BSF) and demanded legal action against the Indian national who opened fire, it said.

Maruf along with others crossed the border and entered the Betel Nut garden inside Indian Territory. A local Khasi shot the teenager at 12.30PM, leaving him critically injured, tThe press release read.

Maruf was taken back to Bangladesh by others, and rushed him to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries at 2:55PM.