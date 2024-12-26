Election schedule likely to be announced before next September: CEC

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) AMM Nasir Uddin has said the election schedule is likely to be announced before September next year after preparation of voters’ lists, demarcation of areas, and registration of political parties.

Besides, he said that necessary directives are being given to the officials concerned assuming that elections will be held in December next year.

In an interview with a private television channel, the CEC said the countrymen have high expectations from the current interim government. Besides, expectations from the Election Commission are also very high.

“I don’t think there is no situation prevailing in the country that would affect or jeopardize the election. When people see that the Election Commission is committed for conducting a fair election, they will stand by us,” he said.

The Election Commission has already started working on finalizing the voter lists and redrawing constituency boundaries even before the Election System Reform Commission submits its report. However, the CEC acknowledged that resolving issues such as fake voters, inclusion of new voters, and redrawing the boundaries will be challenging. Moreover, he thinks that the process of verifying and approving registrations to new political parties will appear as a major challenge.

The CEC said, “It is easier to make voter lists if someone turns 18 but we have not done anything to look into his or her eligibility, and no fake voter list is created. All demand removal of deceased voters from the lists which makes preparing the voter list very challenging. Nevertheless, we are working on it.”

He further said, “Law enforcement agencies, deputy commissioners (DCs), and superintendents of police (SPs) will work impartially during the national election because they are not under any undue pressure now. Previously, they faced immense pressure from high-ups, such as being directed to conduct elections in a way that favoured a particular political party. That situation no longer exists, and they can now work freely.”

The CEC also stated that recommendations from the Electoral Reform Commission would be implemented to strengthen the Election Commission. Indicating substantial changes before the election, he added, “All necessary measures will be taken to make the election credible.”

On January 7 this year, the 12th National Parliamentary Election was held. Seven months later, following a student-led and public uprising, former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was ousted and forced to flee the country. In August, an interim government led by Dr Muhammad Yunus was formed, and the Election Commission was reconstituted on November 21.