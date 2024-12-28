3 houses gutted in Sunamganj

Three houses were completely gutted in a fire that broke out at Shantiganj upazila in Sunamganj district on Friday morning.

The incident happened at around 11:00AM at Asammura village under Patharia union in the upazila.

Locals said that the fire broke out in the area and engulfed several houses within a short time, leaving three houses completely gutted, including all the furniture.

The victims’ families claimed that they have lost around Tk 10 lakh due to the fire.

Md Akram Ali, officer-in-charge of Shantiganj Police Station, said, “The fire might have been caused by an electric short-circuit.”