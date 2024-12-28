All temporary passes cancelled, journos’ secretariat access restricted

The government has issued an order canceling all temporary passes, except government officials and employees, to enter the secretariat.

Access to the Secretariat using accreditation cards issued to journalists has been suspended until further notice.

The order was announced in a notification signed by Khoda Bakhs Chowdhury, Special Assistant to the Chief Adviser, on Friday (December 27).

The notification said, in the interest of increasing the overall security of the Bangladesh Secretariat, all types of temporary (for private individuals) Secretariat entry passes, except for permanent access passes (Digital Access Control System) issued in favor of officials and employees working in the Secretariat and temporary access passes issued for government officials and employees, have been cancelled.

