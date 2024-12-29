Roasted Duck

v 2 tsps paprika
v 2 tsps salt
v 1 tsps black pepper
v 1 (5 pound) whole duck
v ½ cup butter, melted, divided
Method:
1. Gather all ingredients. Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).
2. Combine paprika, salt, and pepper in a small bowl; rub spice mixture onto skin of duck. Place duck in a roasting pan. Roast in the preheated oven for 1 hour.
3. Spoon 1/4 cup melted butter over duck and continue cooking for 45 minutes more.
4. Spoon remaining 1/4 cup melted butter over duck and cook until golden brown, about 15 minutes more.