Roasted Duck

v 2 tsps paprika

v 2 tsps salt

v 1 tsps black pepper

v 1 (5 pound) whole duck

v ½ cup butter, melted, divided

Method:

1. Gather all ingredients. Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

2. Combine paprika, salt, and pepper in a small bowl; rub spice mixture onto skin of duck. Place duck in a roasting pan. Roast in the preheated oven for 1 hour.

3. Spoon 1/4 cup melted butter over duck and continue cooking for 45 minutes more.

4. Spoon remaining 1/4 cup melted butter over duck and cook until golden brown, about 15 minutes more.