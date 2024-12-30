Winter woes: How to protect your child from juvenile arthritis symptoms

Juvenile arthritis is a prevalent chronic condition in children that leads to joint inflammation, swelling, stiffness, and restricted movement. Winter can be particularly difficult for children with this condition, but with proper preventive care and early diagnosis, juvenile arthritis can be effectively managed.

Early signs of juvenile arthritis:

Dr. Tushar Shah, a Consultant Orthopedic at Bhailal Amin General Hospital in Vadodara highlighted the early warning signs of juvenile arthritis to be aware of.

“Cold and wet weather, and less mobility because of winter, makes the patients worse, and symptom control becomes a problem,” said Dr Tushar Shah.

The early signs of juvenile arthritis are joint pain and swelling, morning stiffness, fatigue and limited mobility.

Keep your child warm: Feed them well and make sure they wear layers of clothes inclusive of thermals. Others should apply the heating pads or use warmed blankets over the aching joints. Retain gentle indoor temperature as a way of avoiding stiffness.

Encourage gentle movement: Encourage moderate exercising like flexing, practicing yoga or swimming in order to avoid contracting joint diseases. Describe exercise activities that can be done indoors for muscle strengthening such as light aerobics dancing.

Prioritise nutrition: It’s time to cook fish, nuts, seeds, and green vegetables which contain anti-inflammatory nutrients. Take enough Vitamin D either through the sun or supplements.

Manage pain effectively: Apply warm compresses to sore joints. Gentle massages can improve circulation and alleviate discomfort.5. Adhere to the Ordered Medication

Stay consistent with treatment: Follow prescribed medications, such as NSAIDs or biologics, diligently. Consult your pediatric rheumatologist if symptoms change or worsen.

Strengthen immunity: Encourage balanced meals, good hygiene, and sufficient rest to prevent seasonal illnesses.

Support mental well-being: Help your child manage stress through relaxation techniques or hobbies. Join support groups for additional encouragement and resources.