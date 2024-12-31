Prithimpasha Zamindar Estate: A tourist attraction in Kulaura

The Prithimpasha Zamindar estate, steeped in history and folklore, became a major attraction in Moulvibazar’s Kulaura upazila.

With its rich heritage dating back several centuries, the estate stands as a symbol of the grandeur of Bengal’s zamindari era. Locally known as Prithimpasha Nawab Bari, this historical site draws visitors from across the country, especially during the Muharram season when thousands gather to commemorate Ashura.

Historical Significance

The estate’s history is intricately tied to the Mughal period. In 1499, Saki Salamat Khan, a preacher from Iran, came to India during Emperor Akbar’s reign. His son, Ismail Khan Lodhi, later settled in Prithimpasha. Over generations, the family became prominent landowners. Notable figures include Nawab Ali Amjad Khan, a celebrated zamindar who played a significant role in social development, establishing schools, colleges, and the iconic Ali Amjad’s Clock Tower in Sylhet.

The Estate

Spread over 35 acres, the estate boasts impressive architecture and pristine maintenance. Visitors are greeted with a large pond, intricately designed furniture, a beautiful mosque, and an Imam Bara. The family follows the Shia tradition, and the estate becomes a hub of activity during Muharram. The mosque hosts two Jumma prayers every Friday—one for Shia and the other for Sunni worshippers.

The estate also houses the zamindar family’s burial ground. Maintenance and preservation are overseen by the descendants of Nawab Ali Amjad Khan, ensuring the estate remains a testament to its historical importance.

Attractions

The site is home to a guest house that once hosted distinguished visitors, including the Shah of Iran and the Maharaja of Tripura. The estate is surrounded by fascinating tales, blending history with local lore, making it an exciting destination for tourists.

How to Visit

Prithimpasha Zamindar Estate is accessible via train to Kulaura Railway Station, followed by a short ride on a CNG auto-rickshaw. Alternatively, visitors can take buses to Moulvibazar and then local transport to the estate.

This heritage site offers a glimpse into the bygone era of Bengal’s zamindars, making it a must-visit destination for history enthusiasts and travelers.