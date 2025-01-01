2 Indian nationals held for border trespassing in Sylhet

Two Indian nationals were detained by Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) for illegally crossing the border into Bangladesh on Wednesday.

The two individuals were arrested in separate areas along the Sylhet border, with one detained in Sylhet and the other in Sunamganj, according to a statement from Lt. Col. Md. Hafizur Rahman, the commanding officer of Sylhet Battalion (48 BGB).

The men have been identified as Blooming Star, 32, from Wamlink village in East Khasi Hill district of Meghalaya, and Locus, 55, also from the same district’s Barman Tila village.

Blooming Star was captured in the Damdamiya border area of Sylhet’s Gowainghat upazila, while Locus was detained in the Banglabazar area of Sunamganj’s Chhatak upazila.

The BGB stated that the detainees will be handed over to the local police stations, and legal action will be taken against them for their illegal entry into Bangladesh.