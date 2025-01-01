Diesel, kerosene prices reduced by Tk 1 per litre with effect from January 1

The prices of diesel and kerosene have been reduced by Tk 1 per litre with effect from January 1.

According to new prices, set by the Energy and Mineral Resources Division for the month of January, per litre of diesel and kerosene will be sold at Tk 104 instead of earlier price of Tk 105 while prices of octane and petrol will remain unchanged at Tk 125 and Tk 121 per litre respectively, reports UNB.

The new prices have been set under the automated pricing formula in light of the adjustment of prices in the global market, said the Energy and Mineral Resources of the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources.