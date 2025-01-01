Local, foreign conspiracies at play once again: Fakhrul

The secretary general of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, has observed that a new wave of conspiracy has begun in the country, with efforts to sideline those who truly believe in Bangladesh.

Without blaming anyone directly, he said, “How are they trying to keep away the party and the leaders who truly believe in Bangladesh and bravely chant – Bangladesh comes above all? Such conspiracies were made multiple times (in the past), and it has begun today yet again.”

The BNP leader was speaking at a discussion marking the 46th founding anniversary of the Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal at the Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh, in Dhaka on Wednesday.

Referring to the current political situation and crisis, Mirza Fakhrul Islam reiterated the demand for an inclusive and credible election at the earliest, saying, “The only solution to this crisis is a credible election. It is proven in history, and we are saying it time and again.”

He noted that there were numerous local and foreign conspiracies centering Bangladesh and that former president Ziaur Rahman was a victim of such plots.

“Unfortunately, the game of conspiracy, which took place on multiple occasions in the past, has begun in Bangladesh once again today, from home and abroad. We lost martyred president Ziaur Rahman to such plots, while Deshnetri Khaleda Zia had to languish in prison for six years, and Tarique Rahman has been living abroad. This conspiracy has resurfaced,” he added.

Mirza Fakhrul warned that the people will not entertain any conspiracies or allow the conspirators to succeed.

“We want to say unequivocally that the people of Bangladesh will never allow their conspiracies to succeed. There were many efforts to dismantle the BNP, but it has never been possible. Such efforts were made even during the last so-called election, but they could persuade one, not two. The reason is that the politics of the BNP is the politics of the people of this country, rooted in independence, sovereignty, and democracy,” he said.

Fakhrul urged the government to hold elections earlier to address the current political and economic crises.

“In the name of reform, we cannot let anything happen that disrupts democracy. I urge the government to hold elections soon and free the people from this crisis,” he added.

BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman addressed the programme as the chief guest, with participation from other senior leaders. Chhatra Dal president Rakibul Islam presided over the discussion, while its generalsecretary Nasir Uddin moderated.