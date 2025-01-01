Preparation of ‘July Proclamation’ draft not starts yet: Rizwana

Despite the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement and Jatiya Nagorik Committee have given 15 days ultimatum to the interim government to declare July Revolution Proclamation, preparation of its draft is yet to be started, said Environment, Forest and Climate Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan.

She stated it to journalists at her secretariat office in the capital on Wednesday (January 1).

Syeda Rizwana Hasan said all stakeholders would be included in the process of making the draft of July Revolution Proclamation. So, the interim government doesn’t see any disagreement in this regard.

Replying to a query of a journalist, she said: “We have not prepare the draft of July Revolution Proclamation. The process of making a draft will start soon.”

Asked whether all the political parties would reach a consensus in this regard, she said all the stakeholders are more or less agreed that a proclamation must be declared. “We hope that all the stakeholders will give their consents in favour of the July Revolution Proclamation. Since the interim government will give an opportunity to all in drafting the proclamation, there is no reason for disagreement here.”

Earlier, the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement said the ‘July Proclamation’ will be the ‘Proclamation of Next Bangladesh.” Deposed Awami League will be made ‘irrelevant’ like the ‘Nazis’ through it. At the same time, the ‘pro-Mujib’ constitution of 1972 will be buried through the ‘July Proclamation.’