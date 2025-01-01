Trade Fair to be organised nationwide next year: Yunus

Trade Fair will be organised across the country next year, said Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus on Wednesday.

“Next year, trade fair will be held nationwide, central fair will be held in Dhaka with foreigners. A true international trade fair will only be possible if innovators can be brought from upazila ”

“We need to enhance our exports. I urge all business people to come forward to invest more in the services sector in addition to products to boost our exports,” he said while inaugurating the 29th Dhaka International Trade Fair (DITF)-2025 at the Bangladesh-China Friendship Exhibition Centre at Purbachal.

He urged the country’s business community and entrepreneurs to come forward to strengthen its export base with more investment in the services sector to boost overall exports to the competitive global market.

Highlighting the importance of entrepreneurs’ role, Dr Yunus said developing an exportable product is important but it is more important to know who developed the product.

The Chief Adviser said every year there is an initiative to announce a “Product of the Year” and this year furniture product is the product of the year.

In addition to this process, Dr Yunus said, he wants to introduce “Entrepreneur of the Year” to let everyone know who is behind the product.

The Chief Adviser highlighted the government’s initiative to promote Bangladesh’s products in the global market with its diversified presence.

He said Bangladesh’s readymade garment (RMG) has already secured a leading position in the global apparel market.

Dr Yunus said the export trade is playing a significant role in cutting poverty and unemployment in addition to earning foreign currencies. “It’s playing an important role in strengthening Bangladesh’s economy.”

He formally inaugurated the month-long fair. Commerce Adviser Sk Bashir Uddin was, among others, present.

Like the previous years, the Ministry of Commerce and the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) have jointly organised the fair.