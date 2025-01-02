Bring former chief justice SK Sinha back to country: SCBA president

Supreme Court Bar Association president Barrister AM Mahbub Uddin Khokon has demanded to bring former chief justice Surendra Kumar Sinha back to the country apart from withdrawal of false cases against him.

He made the demand while speaking to journalists at a press briefing at the Supreme Court premises in the capital on Thursday (January 2).

Barrister Mahbub Uddin Khokon said former chief justice Surendra Kumar Sinha was forced to resign and leave the country by ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s government. He was even sentenced implicating in false cases. So, an investigation should be initiated against those who were involved in the misdeeds against Justice Sinha.

“At the same time, we called upon the interim government to bring Justice Surendra Kumar Sinha back to the country withdrawing all false cases filed against him,” he said.

The SCBA president also called upon the government to bring judge Motahar Hossain back to the country who had to leave the country on the backdrop of acquittal of BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman from a false case filed on charge of money laundering.