Rangpur beat Barishal for third straight victory in BPL

Rangpur Riders eased past Fortune Barishal by eight wickets in the first big match of the 11th edition of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) on Thursday at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.

This was Rangpur’s third victory in row after beating Sylhet Strikers and Dhaka Capitals by 34 and 40 runs respectively in the first two matches, reports BSS.

A 113-run partnership between Saif Hassan and Alex Hales in the unbeaten third wicket powered them to facile victory as they chased down Barishal’s meager 124 all out in 18.2 overs by amassing 128-2 in just 15 overs.

Saif Hassan was not out on 62 after hitting six fours and three sixes in 46 balls while Hales who signed off the game with six was on 49 off 41, an innings laced with four fours and three sixes.

Saif Joined Hales after Rangpur were at perilous 15-2 following the departure of Azizul Hakim Tamim and Tawfiq Khan who both bagged duck.

Iqbal Hossain Emon removed those two batters in three balls to give defending champions Barishal a ray of hope to make the meager total a winning one but Saif and Hales batted with caution and aggression to dent their hopes eventually.

The platform was set by the bowlers who bowled well in tandem to deny Barishal piling up a big total after they were asked to bat first.

Fast bowler Nahid Rana, who snared 2-32 sliced the top order before Pakistan recruit Khushdil Shah, with 3-18, ripped out the middle order to stifle Barishal.

Barishal skipper Tamim Iqbal made team-high 28 before Nahid Rana rattled his stump with a searing Yorker.

Mahedi Hasan jolted Barishal first, having claimed the wicket of Najmul Hossain Shanto. The situation further got worsened when Akif Javed got the better of Towhid Hridoy.

Mahmudullah Riyad was the last hope for Barishal to steady the innings but Nahid Rana also unsettled him with his raw pace.

Iftikhar Ahmed who bagged 2-10 and Khsuhdil then got into act to leave Barishal in wanting. Mohammad Nabi made 19 ball-21 to help Barishal propel past 100 but in batting favourable wicket, it was just inadequate.

It was Barishal’s first defeat in second game. In the first match they beat Durbar Rajshahi by four wickets in high-scoring game.