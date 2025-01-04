BCL leader held over attack on DU students during movement

The detectives arrested a leader of banned organization Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) on Friday night in a case filed over an attack on students during the quota reform movement at Dhaka University (DU) last year.

The arrestee was Sajibur Rahman, the organisational secretary of the BCL, also the president of the BCL unit at Bijoy Ekattor Hall of Dhaka University (DU).

Muhammad Talebur Rahman, deputy commissioner (Media) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), said detective branch (DB) of police detained Sajidur from Zafarbad area of Hazaribagh in Dhaka at 11:30PM on Friday in the case filed with Shahbagh police station.

The arrest was made with the help of CCTV footage analysis, intelligence information and technology, said DB Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Talebur Rahman.

He said that Sajibur is scheduled to be presented before a court on Saturday.

According to case details, on July 15, 2024, BCL activists reportedly attacked students during the quota reform movement in front of Bijoy Ekattor Hall of the university.

Female participants among others were also physically assaulted during the attack.