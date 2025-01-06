Australia ends 10-year wait to win Border-Gavaskar trophy

Australia has reclaimed the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after a 10-year gap, defeating India in the third Test at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

The victory not only secured the series for Australia but also ensured their qualification for the World Test Championship final where they are set to face South Africa.

The chase of 162 runs was accomplished comfortably, thanks to an unbeaten 58-run partnership between debutant Beau Webster and Travis Head. India, hampered by the absence of injured pacer Jasprit Bumrah, found it difficult to mount a significant challenge.

The day began with Australia’s Scott Boland and captain Pat Cummins dismantling India’s lower order. Cummins used precise seam movement to dismiss Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar, while Boland added to his impressive tally, taking six wickets in total. India’s innings ended within the first hour, leaving Australia with a manageable target.

India briefly threatened to turn the game around with a spirited bowling performance. Prasidh Krishna dismissed Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith in quick succession, aided by sharp fielding from Yashasvi Jaiswal. However, the Indian attack lacked consistency, and the absence of Bumrah left the bowling unit stretched.

After lunch, Australia needed 91 runs to seal the series. Usman Khawaja fell to Mohammed Siraj, but Webster and Head steadied the innings. They capitalized on loose deliveries and gradually chipped away at the target. Webster brought the match to a close with a boundary off Washington Sundar.

This triumph marks Australia’s first Border-Gavaskar Trophy win since 2014-15 and showcases their readiness for the upcoming World Test Championship final. For India, the series highlighted the impact of injuries and the need for greater depth in their bowling lineup, especially in high-stakes matches.

Brief Scores:India 185 (Rishabh Pant 40; Scott Boland 4-31, Mitchell Starc 3-49) & 157 (Rishabh Pant 61; Scott Boland 6-45, Pat Cummins 3-44) lost to Australia 181 (Beau Webster 57; Prasidh Krishna 3-42, Mohammed Siraj 3-51) & 162/4 (Beau Webster 39*, Travis Head 34*; Prasidh Krishna 3-65) by 6 wickets.