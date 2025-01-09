250-bhori gold stolen from Sylhet mall

Gold ornaments worth Tk 3.5 crore was stolen between Wednesday evening and yesterday morning from a jewellery shop at a Sylhet shopping mall.

Nurani Jewellery is on the third floor of Al Hamra Shopping City in Sylhet city’s Chowhatta area. Its proprietor Md Jabed Chowdhury said when he came in the morning to open the store, he saw a new lock in the shutter.

He then broke the lock to get in and found that around 250 bhori of gold jewellery had been stolen from the store along with the storage box containing CCTV camera.

Md Mohosin, security in-charge of the mall, said, “The entire shopping mall was locked down and there was no trace of anyone entering or exiting the mall. However, we are checking all CCTV footage to find out clue.”

Mohammad Saiful Islam, additional deputy commissioner (media) of Sylhet Metropolitan Police, said, “We are looking into the incident.”

On January 3, burglars made off with gold (159 bhori) and diamond ornaments, estimated to be worth around Tk 2.5 crore, from a jewellery shop at a mall in Dhaka.