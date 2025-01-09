Shahbagh blcoked by dismissed BDR members

Relatives of dismissed members of the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) have staged protest at Shahbagh intersection.

Around 1:05PM on Thursday, they started for Shahbagh from Central Shaheed Minar premises.

They went to Shabagh at about 1:30PM and blocked that important street to press home their three-point demands– justice for the victims of the 2009 Pilkhana massacre, the reinstatement of dismissed personnel and recognition of their grievances by the authorities.

Police force were found on alert position there.

Before the blockade, the protesters gathered at the Shaheed Minar premises, where they voiced their demands in a public meeting.

Family members and relatives of dismissed BDR members want to get an opportunity to meet with the chief adviser.

Mollah Nabiullah, father of Mollah Sayeed, who is now behind the bar, said, “A total of 824 are now in jail. Some of them have died. Around 18,000 were dismissed. We want their release, the reinstatement and rehabilitation of those who have been fired.”