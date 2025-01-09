Youth Festival gains pace through BPL

The Youth Festival, which is being held to unite the nation with the theme of ‘Let’s change the country, Let’s change world’ gained the momentum through the new look Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), said its member secretary Najmul Abdin Fahim, reports BSS.

According to him, BPL injected a fresh breath of life in the festival and spread it throughout the country for upholding spirit of July mass uprising.

“The crowd presence in every match of the BPL is the evidence of how it gained the momentum. Despite all adversities, the ticket selling is growing everyday as the people embraced new online ticking system to watch the BPL,” Fahim said.

Earlier the absence of online ticketing system paved the way of ticket corruption, which is nowhere seen in this BPL.

“It’s how the way was want to build the Bangladesh..a corruption free and discrimination free Bangladesh, which was the main theme of the July movement,” he remarked.

“Nothing will be changed overnight but we have to start it somehow to achieve the bigger goal.”

Fahim said they initially wanted the cricket frenzy to hit the fever pitch through a well organized concert so that it can draw the attention of the mass people, specially youth people.

“The concert was held to mark the start of the BPL in the past. But this time it was different. We wanted to create a hype, keeping the youth festival in mind. We wanted to make the new BPL more popular and engaging.

So, concerts were held in three venues –Dhaka, Chattogram and Sylhet–of the BPL. It contributed in creating the hype of the tournament as we wanted to inform the people that the tournament will deliver some remarkable moment, never seen before.”

The BCB introduced Aby Sayed stand in all three venues of the BPL, recognizing his sacrifice.

Sayed was killed in police firing during student-led mass movement on July 16.

His martyrdom sparked the movement and he became the symbol of the July-August uprising, that toppled autocratic ruler Sheikh Hasina.

Also BCB set up Mugdho Corner to distribute free water for the spectators. Mir Mahfuzur Rahman Mugdho was shot dead on July 18 while distributing free water for the student protestors.

“Abu Sayed Stand and Mugdho Corner are the symbol of July uprising. Through those two, we actually remembered all of the martyrs,” said Fahim, adding that BCB will take further initiative to remember all martyrs when the full data will be collected.

‘There are lot of people who sacrificed their lives. We’ll take an initiative to remember all of them. It can be to inscribe their names in a place in BCB headquarter or some other places.”

Mugdho Corner, however, solved a long standing water crisis in the stadium. In the past the fans and spectators had to pay an unreal amount to drink water. The free water from the corner was hugely appreciated by the people, coming to watch the game.

“I personally felt for the spectators who had to watch the game under scorching heat and then had to buy water with huge price. Not everyone can afford this price. Mugdho Corner gave them respite,” the veteran cricket coach and organizer said.

Every venue also saw zero wasted zone and green corner to also remind the spectators that they would have to care for the environment if they want to materialize the dream of new Bangladesh.