Govt enforces zero-tolerance on communal attacks, orders arrests

The interim government on Saturday reiterated its zero-tolerance policy towards any communal attacks in the country, stressing that the police have been ordered to arrest culprits.

“The government has also announced that it would compensate the victims. The interim government attaches the highest importance to the establishment of human rights in the country irrespective of creed, colour, ethnicity, sex and gender,” said Chief Adviser’s Deputy Press Secretary Abul Kalam Azad Majumder while sharing a policy report.

Police have set up a WhatsApp to receive allegations of communal violence, he said, adding that they maintain continuous contact with the minority community leaders.

National Emergency Services 999 connects a Focal Point from police headquarters whenever an allegation of communal violence is reported to the Helpline number.

Police have attached the highest importance to addressing all the allegations, Azad said.

The Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council has claimed that a total of 1,769 communal attacks and acts of vandalism took place against minorities in Bangladesh.

The Council said those attacks, acts of vandalism, and incidents of looting included 2,010 incidents on the lives, properties, and places of worship of the minority community.

Bangladesh police have collected the list of allegations prepared by the Council.

Police have communicated with the persons and authorities claimed to have been the targets of the violence.

The police have also visited all and every place, establishment and person mentioned in the report of the Council.

All the aggrieved persons have been requested to lodge complaints with the police. Proper security of the aggrieved people has been ensured.

Regular cases, general diaries, and other appropriate lawful measures have been taken according to the findings of the investigations.

Of the 1,769 allegations, police have so far registered 62 cases on the merits of the claims, according to the police report on communal attacks and claims since August 4, 2024

At least 35 culprits have been arrested based on the findings of the investigations, it said.

It was found that in the majority of the cases, the attacks were not communally motivated-rather, those were political in nature, the report said.

The police investigation revealed that 1,234 incidents were political in nature and 20 incidents were communal, according to the police report.

At least 161 claims were found to be false or untrue, said the report.

According to the claims of the Council, 1,452 incidents-or 82.8 percent of total claims-took place on August 5, 2024, when Hasina was ousted from power.

At least 65 incidents took place on August 4 and 70 incidents on August 6, according to the Council-a copy of which has been obtained by police.

Apart from the Council claims, police have also received 134 allegations of communal violence from August 5 through January 8, 2025. Police responded to all those complaints with utmost importance.

At least 53 cases have been filed over those complaints. A total of 65 offenders have been arrested in these cases.

In all, since August 4, a total of 115 cases have been registered over complaints of communal attacks. And at least 100 people have been arrested over the cases.