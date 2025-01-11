Tamim retires from International Cricket

Bangladesh’s star opener and former captain Tamim Iqbal has announced his retirement from international cricket.

The announcement came through a heartfelt post on his official Facebook page on Friday night.

This marks the second time Tamim has declared his retirement. In July 2023, he stunned fans with an unexpected retirement announcement, only to retract it a day later at the request of the then Prime Minister.

However, he did not feature in international cricket again, even withdrawing from the squad for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. Speculations about his return persisted, especially with the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy, but Tamim has now put an end to all discussions with this final decision.

In his Facebook post, Tamim wrote: “I have been away from international cricket for quite some time, and now that distance will remain. My journey in international cricket has come to an end. I have been contemplating this for a while. With the Champions Trophy ahead, I do not want my presence to distract or disrupt the team’s focus.”

The remainder of Tamim’s post reflects his emotions and reasoning: “This decision is not new to me. I stepped away from the BCB’s central contract over a year ago, even though there were rumors that I was prolonging my situation. My absence from the contract was a clear indication of my intent. Yet, there has been unnecessary speculation.”

Tamim expressed gratitude to the national team captain, Najmul Hossain Shanto, and the selection committee for their trust in his abilities. However, he emphasized that his decision was deeply personal.

“I have listened to my inner voice. What happened before the 2023 World Cup was a big shock for me as I was excluded for reasons beyond cricket. Wherever I have gone, fans have expressed their desire to see me back in the national jersey. I am truly grateful for their love. My son, too, has often told his mother that he wishes to see me play for Bangladesh again. To the fans, I apologize for disappointing you. To my son, I say, ‘One day, when you grow up, you will understand your father’s decision.’”