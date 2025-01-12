Journalist Aminul Islam Bedu passes away

Veteran journalist and senior member of the Jatiya Press Club (JPC) Aminul Islam Bedu died of old-age complications at a hospital in the city this morning. He was 84.

“Journalist Aminul Islam Bedu, former news editor of Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS), breathed his last while undergoing treatment at a hospital in the city at 5:00am today (Sunday). He had been suffering from diabetes, cardiac problems and various old-age complications,” family sources said.

He left behind wife, one son, two daughters and a host of relatives and well-wishers to mourn his death.

The body of the deceased has been kept on the BIRDEM Hospital mortuary.

His namaz-e-janaza will be held at Uttara Sector No. 5 Jame Mosque premises on Wednesday after arrival of his two daughters from abroad.

In a message of condolence, JPC president Hasan Hafiz and its general secretary Aiyub Bhuiyan expressed profound shock and sorrow at the death of Aminul Islam Bedu.

They prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family.