Court orders attachment of ex-MP Henry’s property

A Dhaka on Sunday ordered the authorities concerned to attach 45 immovable properties, including plots and flats, of former Sirajganj-2 lawmaker Jannat Ara Henry and seize her 16 vehicles and more than Tk 58 crore kept in her different bank accounts, over graft allegations.

Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge Zakir Hossain Galib passed the order, allowing a plea of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), reports BSS.

Assistant director of the anti-graft body Asif Al Mahmud filed the plea, while prosecutor Rezaul Karim Reza moved it before the court.

Of the money, around Tk 57 crore was found in 19 personal bank accounts, while Tk 1.34 crore was found in accounts of four jointly owned companies.

The ACC initiated probe against Henry and her dependents on 20 August. She and her husband were arrested from Moulvibazar on October 1. A court here on 25 November imposed travel embargo on Jannat Ara Henry, her husband and their daughter.

According to the case documents, the ACC found evidences of suspicious transactions of around Tk 3,893 crore through 49 bank accounts of Henry and her husband Shamim Talukder. It also found evidences against the couple of amassing illegal wealth of Tk 78 crore. The ACC on December 23 filed two separate cases against them.