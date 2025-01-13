PM plans to ‘unleash AI’ across UK to boost growth

Artificial intelligence presents a “vast potential” for rejuvenating UK public services, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said on Monday.

In a speech setting out the government’s plans to use AI across the UK to boost growth and deliver services more efficiently, the Prime Minister said the government had a responsibility to make AI “work for working people”.

The AI Opportunities Action Plan is backed by leading tech firms, some of which have committed £14bn towards various projects, creating 13,250 jobs, the government said.

It includes plans for growth zones where development will be focused, and the technology will be used to help tackle issues such as potholes.

But the announcement has prompted questions over how much time and money will be needed to make the government’s vision a reality, amid concerns over borrowing costs and the pound falling to a recent low.

And while estimates from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) support the claim that AI could increase productivity, it also says the changes may come gradually.

The government tasked AI adviser Matt Clifford with creating a UK action plan for supporting the growth of artificial intelligence and its use in public services.

He came back with 50 recommendations which are now being implemented.

Among these is for the UK to invest in a new supercomputer to boost computing power – marking a change in strategy after the Labour government ditched the previous government’s plans for a supercomputer at Edinburgh University.

Sir Keir said AI “will drive incredible change” in the country and “has the potential to transform the lives of working

people”.

“We’re going to make AI work for everyone in our country,” he added, saying the “battle for the jobs of tomorrow is happening today”.

Sir Keir said the UK would become one of the AI “superpowers” – mirroring former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s drive to boost the UK sector so it could rival that of the US and China.

At the time, many of Sunak’s proposals were geared towards mitigating future risks of highly powerful AI systems.

In October 2023, he said AI could enable faster, easier production of chemical and biological weapons, or be used by terrorist groups to spread disinformation.

He added that in a worst-case scenario, society could lose control over AI.

His government’s emphasis on “safety” seems largely absent in this new plan – instead focusing on maximising opportunities, growth and innovation.

Professor Dame Wendy Hall said the proposals were “ambitious”, but necessary to help the UK keep up with the pace of development.

“It’s an ambitious plan but there’s a lot of upfront investment,” she told BBC Radio Four’s Today programme.

“It will take some time to see a return on that investment and they’ve got to be in it for the long-term.”