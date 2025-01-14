Zia Orphanage graft case appeal hearing ends, verdict Wednesday

The appeal hearing of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia challenging the High Court verdict that enhanced the five years’ imprisonment handed by the trial court to 10 years in Zia Orphanage Trust corruption case ended on Tuesday.

Later, the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court fixed Wednesday (January 15) to deliver its verdict over the issue.

A five-member Appellate Division bench, led by Chief Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed, set the date for the judgement after conducting hearing on the appeals.

The apex court on November 11, 2024, allowed two leave to appeal petitions filed by the BNP Chairperson.

Then Khaleda Zia filed the appeals praying to the apex court to scrap the HC judgment and to acquit her from the case filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission.

This case, filed in 2008 under a military-backed caretaker government, accused Khaleda of misusing her power as prime minister from 1991 to 1996 to divert Tk 2.10 crore of the Tk 4.44 crore donated by the Saudi king, allegedly transferring the funds to a private account instead of using them for the orphanage trust.

Dhaka Special Judge Court-5 on February 8, 2018, convicted former prime minister and BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia and sentenced her to five years’ imprisonment in the Zia Orphanage Trust graft case.

In March 2020, amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the then Awami League regime, under an executive order, granted Khaleda’s conditional and temporary release due to her poor health condition.

The time of her release was extended several times until her sentences were remitted by the President.

The High Court after that enhanced Khaleda Zia’s five-year jail term to 10 years after holding a one-sided hearing.