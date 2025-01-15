President seeks more Japanese investment in ICT, tourism sectors

President Mohammed Shahabuddin on Wednesday (January 15) sought more Japanese investment in tourism, information and communication technology (ICT), medical and all other emerging sectors in Bangladesh.

He made the call as new ambassador of Japan to Bangladesh Shinichi SAIDA presented his credentials to the President at Bangabhaban in the afternoon, reports BSS.

Considering Japan as the largest bilateral development partner of Bangladesh, President Shahabuddin said, “Our relationships have recently been elevated to a “Strategic Partnership” level.

Appreciating Japan for its continued assistance for the socio-economic development of Bangladesh, he hoped that the existing bilateral relations between the two friendly countries would be elevated to a new height in the days to come.

He said Japan’s support and assistance, and its commitment under BIG-B initiative, have been instrumental for the country’s development journey, President’s Press Secretary Md Sarwar Alam told BSS after the meeting.

So far, Bangladesh has received over $23b of Japanese assistance in the form of grants and loans, the President mentioned.

Expressing satisfaction with the increased bilateral trade involving around $4 billion, he said Japan is one of Bangladesh’s top five export destinations, and over 350 Japanese companies are currently operating in Bangladesh.

About the ongoing negotiations of the bilateral Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA), the President stressed the need for an early conclusion of an EPA that would reduce trade barriers between the two countries, facilitating more investment from Japan.

Highly appreciating Japan’s humanitarian assistance for the Forcibly Displaced Myanmar Nationals in Bangladesh, the President urged the Japanese government to continue its efforts towards a sustainable solution for their (Rohingyas) safe and dignified return to their Rakhine State homeland in Myanmar.

President Shahabuddin wished to extend an invitation to His Majesty the Emperor, the Empress and members of the Imperial Family of Japan to visit Bangladesh at a mutually convenient time.

He also assured the ambassador of providing all necessary assistance to the new envoy as he sought President’s support to perform his duty here.

Meanwhile, the Japanese ambassador apprised the President of his government’s initiatives, saying that there is an ample scope of investment in trade, commerce and investment.

Japan is keen to invest in diversified sectors in Bangladesh, he added.

Earlier, as part of the state ceremony, the ambassador was given ‘guard of honour’ by the horse-mounted contingent of President Guard Regiment (PGR).

Foreign Secretary Md Jasim Uddin, President’s Military Secretary Major General Mohammad Adil Chowdhury and Press Secretary Md Sarwar Alam, among others, were present.