BPA places proposals to protect country’s poultry sector

Bangladesh Poultry Association (BPA) has placed a set of proposals aiming to protect the country’s poultry industry.

In the proposal, BPA suggested formation of a poultry board to ensure a proper system in poultry sector. It also suggested for formulating effective policies at the quickest possible time to stop monopolistic control of corporate organizations, said a BPA press release.

The association underscored the need for providing collateral-free loans, technology and training on easy terms for marginal farmers, ensuring price transparency in the market and bringing the prices of feed and Day Old Chicks (DOC) under control.

It recommended for responsible monitoring and necessary measures to stop the negligence of dishonest officials.

“The poultry sector is not just an industry rather it is one of the important pillars of the country’s food security and economy,” said the release, adding that therefore, effective steps must be taken now to protect this sector from corporate control.