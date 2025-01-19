‘Hasina’s trial a priority for interim govt’

The interim government is prioritising the prosecution of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her associates for their alleged involvement in murders and enforced disappearances, said CA’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam on Sunday.

Speaking at the opening of a training programme for agricultural journalists at the Press Institute of Bangladesh (PIB) in the capital, Alam said some 3,500 people went missing and around 2,000 youths were murdered under Hasina’s administration.

“The process to ensure justice is already underway,” he added.

Election Timeframe Await Consensus

Pointing at the media, Alam revealed that Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus has set two potential timelines for the national elections.

But, he said, finalising the election date will depend on consultations with political parties.

Dismissing rumours of plans to ban the Awami League, he said, “The interim government has no intention to dissolve the party. Political parties themselves must address such matters. However, the Awami League continues to spread false information instead of expressing regret to the nation.”

Macroeconomic Stability

During the session, the press secretary highlighted the government’s efforts to stabilise the economy by tackling inflation and ensuring steady commodity prices, reports UNB.

He attributed the success to increased supply and measures to counteract market syndicates.

Alam also criticised Hasina’s regime for creating food insecurity through falsified production data. “Official reports indicated a surplus in food production, but actual figures on the ground did not match. These falsified records inflated food prices, as traders were aware of the real production levels.”

Alam pointed out that despite claims of surplus rice production last year, Bangladesh imported 12.5 million tonnes of rice. Drawing historical parallels, he remarked, “In 1974, the nation suffered a severe famine due to the false production claims made during Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s leadership.”

Data Integrity

Alam said the interim government has initiated reforms to ensure the accuracy of economic data. “In the past, inflation and GDP figures were manipulated, creating an imbalance in the economy despite over six per cent growth,” he said.

Alam assured that the publication of accurate data would enable citizens to reap the benefits of a sustainable economy and agriculture.

Responding to questions on public sector pay, Alam noted that salaries for government employees in Bangladesh remain the lowest in South Asia. “A dearness allowance is a logical step to address this issue.”

He said that macroeconomic stability is crucial to reducing income disparity, even amid growing purchasing power.

The government, he said, remains focused on creating a resilient economy and sustainable agricultural practices to support the nation’s long-term needs.