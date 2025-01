Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) seized various types of smuggled goods worth approximately Tk 1,0016,000 from the Bishwambharpur-Chatarkona frontier area in Sunamganj district on Monday morning.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of the BGB conducted a raid in the area at around 4am and seized the smuggled goods, said Lt. Col. AKM Zakaria Qadir, commander of Sunamganj BGB-28 Battalion.

The seized goods are 10,494 kg of Indian sugar, 9,920 packets of bidis, 92 kg of cumin and 4 pickups.